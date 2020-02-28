Prosecutor clears cops in fatal shooting of man who stabbed K9

A prosecutor says the fatal shooting of a Saginaw man who had stabbed a police dog in the head was a legitimate use of force.

Prosecutor John McColgan Jr. says Zane Blaisdell had a knife in his hand, and two Saginaw officers feared for their safety when they shot him on Feb. 9.

Police went to Blaisdell's home after being told that he was holding a man against his will. Blaisdell’s partner was being held in the couple’s shared house.

Officers got the man out of the house but failed to persuade Blaisdell to surrender.

Saginaw police officers and 5-year-old German shepherd Deebo entered the house and police said Blaisdell stabbed Deebo in the head with a knife he had been brandishing.

Two Saginaw police officers then fired on Blaisdell, killing him.

The police dog was rushed to a local veterinary hospital and was expected to survive.

Deebo is now recovering.

