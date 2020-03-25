Prosecutor: 2 men freed from prison due to police misconduct

A judge has dismissed the convictions of two men in prison for drug crimes, including one who has been locked up for more than seven years.

Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy says the cases were spoiled by “highly unethical and compromised” Detroit police officers.

She says she expects there will be more cases. Darell Chancellor was convicted of a drug crime in 2012 and sentenced to at least 14 years in prison.

Darrell Richmond has served less than a year of an eight-year sentence for drug and gun crimes.

They'll be released by the Corrections Department.

