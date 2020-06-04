Prosecuting violent protesters won't be easy

While the evidence of crimes committed when Sunday's protest turned violent is obvious, prosecuting the people responsible won't be easy.

"To have everyone packed together the way they were in this protest, that's complicated because there are so many potential witnesses. Potentially hundreds of people witnessed something," said Ingham County Prosecuting Attorney Carol Siemon." We don't know what people actually witnessed, what they heard from their friends, what they saw on Facebook, they saw something from a certain angle and misinterpreted or interpreted correctly."

Siemon echoed the request from Lansing Police for people to help them track down the vandals who smashed windows at businesses and even police headquarters.

"We don't know right now what happened, but boy if there are people that have that on their cell phones, there's an ability to gather a great deal of information," she said.

That gathering process will determine if the people behind this mess end up spending time behind bars.