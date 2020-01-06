Proposed project will reduce Jolly Road from 4 lanes to 3

A proposed road project will turn Jolly Road from four lanes to three.

The section of Jolly that will be repaved is from Hagadorn Road to west of Okemos Road, and east of Okemos Road to Dobie Road.

Currently Jolly road is four lanes of traffic with two lanes in each direction. The change would merge from two lanes to one in each direction, with a center turn lane.

The Road Commission said that traffic safety reports show there will not be a huge change in traffic capacity.

The Ingham County Road Department will be hosting two public hearings for people to address the changes being made to Jolly Road.

Those meetings will be held at 8 p.m. om Monday, Jan. 13 at Alaiedon Township Hall in Mason, and 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23 at Meridian Township Central Fire Station in Okemos.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.