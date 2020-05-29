Promising new lung cancer drug

A promising new treatment for early stage lung cancer.

Yale scientists tested the FDA approved drug osimertinib on patients with a specific type of early stage

Non-small cell lung cancer.

90% were still alive after two years with no recurrence, compared with 44% who received a placebo.

In fact, the study was stopped early to give all patients the benefit of the drug.

This type of lung cancer affects about 10-thousand Americans, and is more common in non-smokers and women.

The study was led by researchers at Yale Cancer Center and presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Virtual Meeting.

