Promising new blood cancer treatment

A promising new treatment for patients with blood cancer ...

The therapy, developed by MD Anderson Cancer Center. uses immune cells from umbilical cord blood to target cancer cells.

But instead of requiring a patient's own immune cells it uses donor cells which can be mass produced in advance.

Preliminary research shows this new therapy led to complete remission in 7 out of 11 patients with lymphoma or leukemia, without major side effects.

The study was led by researchers at MD Anderson Cancer Center and published in the 'New England Journal of Medicine.'

