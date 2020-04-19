Project will cap contaminated sediment along Detroit River

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has signed a $2.9 million agreement to remediate contaminated sediment along Detroit’s east riverfront. The cleanup will allow for further expansion of the popular Detroit Riverwalk.

Work will be funded through a cost-sharing partnership with the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy. The EPA is expected to isolate and stabilize about 13,000 cubic yards of sediment. Construction is to start this summer. The Riverfront Conservancy has agreed to contribute up to 35% of the project cost.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.