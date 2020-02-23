Project doubling Indiana Michigan Power's solar generation

GRANGER, Ind. - Construction is expected to start this spring on a project more than doubling Indiana Michigan Power’s electricity production from solar energy sources.

The Fort Wayne-based company has won approval from Indiana officials for the solar farm planned for the Granger area just northeast of South Bend.

Completion for the project is expected later this year and is expected to generate 20 megawatts of electricity a year, enough to power 2,700 homes.

Indiana & Michigan now generates 14.7 megawatts combined from its four existing solar farms in Marion, Mishawaka and New Carlisle, Indiana, and Watervilet, Michigan.

