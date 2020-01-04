Program to bring mental health resources to Detroit schools

The Detroit Public Schools Community District is teaming up with a University of Michigan program aimed at helping students effectively manage symptoms of anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress.

TRAILS, or Transforming Research into Action to Improve the Lives of Students, will make mental health resources available to 50,000 students and 4,000 staff members throughout the district.

The program has trained more than 400 school mental health professionals in 64 counties.

District officials in Detroit expect the collaboration with TRAILS will help improve social and academic outcomes across all grade levels.