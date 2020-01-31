Giving some pregnant women progesterone could prevent thousands of miscarriages each year.

Scientists in the UK studied over 4-thousand women with a history of miscarriage, who had bleeding early in their pregnancy.

Those treated with progesterone were 5% less likely to miscarry again than women given a placebo.

The benefit was even greater among women who had at least three previous losses.

Experts estimate progesterone could lead to over 8-thousand more births each year.

The study was led by researchers at University of Birmingham (UK) and published in the 'American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology.'

