Professor apologizes for controversial survey

A Michigan State University professor is apologizing for sending out a survey filled with racial slurs and obscenities to random students.

The professor said the survey was an experiment, but that's not good enough for many of the students who were surprised to find it in their email.

Students said they were hurt and upset by the questions listed in the survey, but the professor in charge of the survey said the idea wasn't to upset anyone.

"This was in no way shape or form the intent the intent was to uncover these messages and shed the light that these messages do unfortunately exist in the real world," said Saleem Alhabash, associate professor of the Department of Advertising and Public Relations Department.

Professor Alhabash said he an some of his students created the survey so they could study social reaction to the offensive words and phrases. They included more than 100 racial slurs and vulgarities sent to random students.

"The survey randomly selected 30 of those to participants to evaluate so there is no way for us to tell which participant got what or what level of intensity," Alhabash said.

If the professor was looking for reaction, he got several and none of them were positive.

"I was shocked. I was sad, afraid," said Mya Jones, a junior at MSU. "It's affecting the black community in such a negative way and it's making us feel as though we do not have a place on campus."

Professor Alhabash said he's aware of how the survey affected the community and he apologized for it.

"If we come to the table with an open heart with the willingness to listen, to empathize and sympathize with one another, then will be able to actually reflect on the reality but also move forward," Alhabash said.

The professor also said he followed MSU standards and added a disclaimer so students knew the survey would be offensive.

News 10 reached out to the school's spokesperson for a response and still have not heard back.

MSU's Public Relations Department plans to hold a public forum soon to let students talk about the survey.

