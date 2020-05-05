Production shutdowns shrink meat supplies at stores

U.S. meat supplies are dwindling due to coronavirus-related production shutdowns. As a result, some stores like Costco and restaurants like Wendy's are limiting sales.

U.S. beef and pork processing capacity is down 40% from last year. On Monday night, nearly 20% of U.S. Wendy's didn't have beef available on their online menus, according to an analysis by Stephens, an investment bank.

Wendy's confirms it's seeing temporary shortages. Meat production plants are gradually reopening.

In the meantime, some alternative meat companies like Impossible Foods are hoping to fill the void. Impossible says its soy-based burger will go on sale at 1,700 Kroger stores this week.

