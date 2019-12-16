Probable cause hearing for Charlotte man

A Charlotte man accused of sexually assaulting a teenager 40 years later is back in court on Monday.

The probable cause conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. in Eaton County’s 56A District Court in Charlotte in front of Judge Julie O’Neill.

75-year-old Joseph Burger is charged with criminal sexual misconduct.

Eaton County Prosecutor Douglas Lloyd said that the alleged assaults took place between 1978 and 1984 in Charlotte.

Lloyd said the victim was at least younger than 16 years old at the time.

If found guilty, Burger faces up to life in prison or mandatory life monitoring.

