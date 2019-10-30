Pro-Life group pushes back on abortion repeal

A group trying to restrict abortion access in Michigan is set to hold a press conference in Lansing on Wednesday.

The Michigan Heartbeat Coalition is collecting petition signatures for a proposal that would ban abortions after about six weeks.

Six weeks is when a fetal heartbeat is detectable.

The press conference is in response to Governor Whitmer and other democratic lawmakers supporting a repeal of the state's abortion restrictions and regulations.

The "Michigan Reproductive Health Act" would make several changes to the current laws.

The bill essentially gives a woman the right to make her own reproductive health decisions, meaning current laws that prohibit or restrict access to abortion would no longer apply, including having women review a pamphlet about the procedure and wait 24 hours before having the abortion.

The bill would also allow insurance companies to cover the cost of an abortion.

Governor Whitmer says it's important to advocate for the bill because residents "value a woman's right to choose."

