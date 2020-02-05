Private payrolls get a big boost

By  | 
Posted:

The jobs market kicked off 2020 in grand fashion.
According to data released from ADP and Moody's Analytics, private payrolls grew by $291-thousand in January for the best monthly gain since may of 2015.
That was well above the $150-thousand estimate from economists expected.
Growth came across a swath of industries.
Leisure and hospitality led the way.
Experts say the mild winter weather likely juiced hiring last month.
Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus