The jobs market kicked off 2020 in grand fashion.
According to data released from ADP and Moody's Analytics, private payrolls grew by $291-thousand in January for the best monthly gain since may of 2015.
That was well above the $150-thousand estimate from economists expected.
Growth came across a swath of industries.
Leisure and hospitality led the way.
Experts say the mild winter weather likely juiced hiring last month.
Private payrolls get a big boost
