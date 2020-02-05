Private payrolls get a big boost

The jobs market kicked off 2020 in grand fashion.

According to data released from ADP and Moody's Analytics, private payrolls grew by $291-thousand in January for the best monthly gain since may of 2015.

That was well above the $150-thousand estimate from economists expected.

Growth came across a swath of industries.

Leisure and hospitality led the way.

Experts say the mild winter weather likely juiced hiring last month.

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.

