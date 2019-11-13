Prison museum in Jackson closing

A museum at a former southern Michigan prison is closing at the end of December.

Cell Block 7 in Jackson allows visitors to step into the cells and walk the corridors of what was once the largest walled institution in the world.

The museum's website invites people to "spend some time on the inside."

The museum opened five years ago under an agreement between the state of Michigan and the Ella Sharp Museum, also in Jackson.

Ella Sharp director Diane Gutenkauf says the costs are too high.

