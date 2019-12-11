Princess Diana's dress sells for $280k

A gown that Princess Diana wore when she danced with actor John Travolta at the White House back in 1985, has been bought for more than $280K by the charity that looks after her former palace.

The bodiced, off-the-shoulder, midnight blue dress designed by Couturier Victor Edelstein was put up for sale by London's Kerry Taylor Auctions on Monday, Dec. 9 with an estimated price tag of $320,000 to $385,000.

The dress failed to reach those figures during live bidding, but the charity moved in afterwards.

The charity Historic Royal Palaces, which looks after Hampton Court Palace and the Tower of London as well as the public parks of Diana's former home, Kensington Palace, announced it had bought a piece of history.

