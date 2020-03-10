Village President speaks on Webberville's finances

The Village of Webberville president said the town is back on track following financial issues with the state.

The state told News 10 back in January that the town was not filing its audits on time.

On Tuesday night, Village of Webberville President Brett Hitchcock made a statement to the public about the town's financial issues during the town's general meeting.

This comes after the Michigan Treasury Department told News 10 that Webberville has a long-standing financial and operational issues with the state.

The department said they are holding almost $650,000 from the village because audits aren't getting done on time. The state also said the most recent audit is being disclaimed, which means it's impossible for the treasury department to even form an opinion on Webberville's finances.

During the meeting, one citizen came forward questioning what's going to happen with the audits for 2019.

Hitchcock said that now the village is compliant with the state and is in the process of getting their money back.

"We got everything done with the federal and the state level and bank rec's are pretty close to being done," said Hitchcock.

Hitchcock says they're also working with a financial planner to help them with their financial issues.

"Once Plante Moran gets done, we have to hire another company to audit Plante Moran's recommendation," said Hitchcock.

The state asked the village to work with another financial adviser after Plante Moran finished their audit.

Tuesday night the board made the decision to work with a financial adviser in Grand Rapids.

"Gabridge out of Grand Rapids for $12,860 I just want to make sure we get moving on it so we don't miss the gap," said Hitchcock.

The money being withheld from the village includes their transportation fund and money for police and fire department.

The village president says he will have an update on where the audits stand on April 14th.

