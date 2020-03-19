President says states should secure their own medical supplies

President Donald Trump is calling on states to do more to secure their own critically needed masks, ventilators and testing supplies as the pressure mounts on hospitals coping with a rising number of coronavirus patients.

He asserted Thursday that the federal government is not a “shipping clerk."

This, as governors complained that they're running short of needed supplies in some states and need more federal help.

Trump and his administration took additional, once-unthinkable steps to try to contain the pandemic.

The State Department issued a new alert urging Americans not to travel abroad under any circumstances. Lawmakers worked urgently toward a $1 trillion aid package.

