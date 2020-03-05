President Trump to visit Tennessee Friday

President Donald Trump will visit disaster areas in Tennessee on Friday just days after tornadoes that whipped across the state left 24 dead and many more injured.

Trump will be joined by Gov. Bill Lee, U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn and other top officials during his visit. According to the White House, Trump has pledged federal assistance to help Tennessee recover from the tornadoes.

The White House hasn't specified exactly where Trump will visit. The first tornado began early Tuesday morning, creating a more than 50-mile trail of destruction.

A second tornado then exploded through communities farther east of Nashville, resulting most of the deaths.

