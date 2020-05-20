President Trump threatens to pull funding from MI following state's plans to mail absentee ballots

President Donald Trump is threatening to pull funding from Michigan following the Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's announcement that all registered voters will be mailed absentee ballots for the August and November elections.

"This was done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State," the president tweeted. "I will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path!"

“By mailing applications, we have ensured that no Michigander has to choose between their health and their right to vote,” said Benson. “Voting by mail is easy, convenient, safe, and secure, and every voter in Michigan has the right to do it.”

Of the 7.7 million registered voters in the state of Michigan, about 1.3 million are on the permanent absent voter list, receiving applications in the mail from their local election clerk ahead of every election, Benson's office said.

Breaking: Michigan sends absentee ballots to 7.7 million people ahead of Primaries and the General Election. This was done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State. I will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path!.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

Jake Rollow, a spokesman for the Michigan Department of State, released the following statement regarding the president's tweet:

"President Donald Trump's statement is false. The Bureau of Elections is mailing absent voter applications, not ballots. Applications are mailed nearly every election cycle by both major parties and countless advocacy and nonpartisan organizations. Just like them, we have full authority to mail applications to ensure voters know they have the right to vote safely by mail."

