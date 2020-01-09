President Trump holds first 2020 rally in Ohio

President Trump was made a stop in Toledo, Ohio Thursday night, holding his first campaign rally of 2020.

The rally took place just a day after pulling back from the possibility of war with Iran following an Iranian missile attack on two Iraqi bases that were housing U.S. soldiers. No Americans were hurt in those attacks.

During his speech at the rally, President Trump re-enforced his decision to order the fatal drone strike against General Kasem Solemani, which sparked the retaliation from Iran.

"Soleimani was actively planning new attacks, and he was looking very seriously at our embassies, and not just the embassy in Baghdad. But we stopped him, and we stopped him quickly, and we stopped him cold," President Trump said.

At this time, tensions between the U.S. and Iran have been put on hold.

On Thursday, the House approved the resolution asserting that President Trump must seek approval from Congress before engaging in further military action against Iran.

The war powers resolution is not binding on Trump and would not require his signature. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi nonetheless insists it “has real teeth” because “it is a statement of the Congress of the United States.”

The House has passed the measure, 224-194, with almost no Republican support.

