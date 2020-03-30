President Trump grants Gov. Whitmer's request to use National Guard for humanitarian purposes

President Donald Trump has authorized the use of National Guard, giving Governor Gretchen Whitmer permission to allocate and order up to 3,000 members of the Michigan Army and Air National Guard for up to 90 days to perform humanitarian missions across the state, according to a press release from Whitmer's office.

Under Gov. Whitmer's command and control, the National Guard will perform humanitarian missions across the state like helping run mobile screening facilities, distributing food and medical supplies, ensuring the resiliency of supply lines and disinfecting public spaces in addition to supporting public safety when necessary.

“This is good news for Michiganders everywhere who are worried about COVID-19's impact on their community,” said Governor Whitmer. “Now, our dedicated National Guardsmen and women can help ensure access to meals for families who need them, or medical supplies for our health care professionals. They’ll help us get Michiganders tested and keep our public places clean. I’m happy that the federal government granted this request, and will continue to work closely with them as we slow the spread of COVID-19 together.”

“The Michigan National Guard is ready and eager to assist Governor Whitmer as she works to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our state,” said Major General Paul Rogers, Adjutant General and Director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “Our number one priority is protecting Michigan families from harm, and the federal government’s action today will help us do just that. We look forward to working closely with the governor to ensure our families are protected during this crisis.”

