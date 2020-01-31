President Trump curbs immigrants from 6 nations in election-year push

The Trump administration is curbing immigration for six countries as part of an election-year push.

But the move isn't a full travel ban like President Donald Trump's initial order in 2017. Department of Homeland Security officials say the six countries didn't meet security screening requirements for identification and information-sharing.

The new effort restricts certain kinds of visas and the countries affected are Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania. Seven other countries are subject to a more strict ban.

The current restrictions are the third version of Trump’s travel ban, and those new restrictions comes as Trump tries to show progress on his immigration priorities. The restrictions go into effect Feb. 21.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.