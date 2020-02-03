President Trump congratulates wrong state for Super Bowl win

President Donald Trump made a geographical mistake on Sunday.

Within minutes of the Kansas City Chiefs winning the big game, President Trump sent a tweet congratulating the state of Kansas.

The only problem: the team is based in Missouri.

About ten minutes after the tweet was sent, President Trump deleted and sent another one with the correct state.

The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the game's most valuable player.

Copyright 2020 CNN and WILX. All rights reserved.