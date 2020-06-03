President Trump approves extension of COVID-19 aid from MI National Guard

President Donald Trump has approved Governor Gretchen Whitmer's request to extend the use of the Michigan National Guard in efforts to combat COVID-19.

The governor's office said President Trump approved the use of the National Guard until Aug. 21.

The extension comes following a March 27 letter to the president from Gov. Whitmer asking him to extend Title 32 authority, the governor's office said.

“The Michigan National Guard has been instrumental in our efforts to flatten the curve and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and will continue to play a vital role as we slowly and safely reopen our economy,” Governor Whitmer said. “We need to keep working to expand testing and this extension will ensure we can continue to ramp up testing throughout the state. Moving too fast without the tests we need could put Michigan at risk of a second wave of infections.”

The governor's office said Title 32 authority allows Guard members to receive federal pay and benefits, which was originally set to expire back on June 24.

The extension of Title 32 authority also allows many Guard members to qualify for federal retirement and education benefits available under the GI Bill.

The governor's office said without the extension, some Guard members would not be eligible to get the benefits.

“The Michigan National Guard looks forward to continuing its work with Governor Whitmer in our state’s response to COVID-19,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, Adjutant General and Director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA). “This approval allows Michigan National Guard members to continue to serve our communities and protect Michigan families.”

