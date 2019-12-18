President Trump and VP Pence speak in Battle Creek while impeachment vote was held

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were holding a rally in Battle Creek, while the House of Representative voted for impeachment, and didn't skip a beat.

News 10's Kylie Khan was at the "Merry Christmas Rally" where the president was surrounded by 10,000 supporters.

"It doesn't really feel like we're being impeached does it?" President Trump said.

Trump's supporters appeared unphased by the impeachment vote. In fact, the president himself seemingly considered the vote a win.

"The country is doing better than ever before, we did nothing wrong. We did nothing wrong and we have tremendous support in the Republican Party that we've never had before. Nobody has ever had this kind of support," President Trump said.

The historic vote came down during the president's speech at Kellogg Arena. He spoke about job creation here in Michigan, the 2016 election and the Democrats looking to impeach him.

Vice President Mike Pence warmed up the crowd before the president spoke, making a plea to voters to show up in the 2020 election.

The impeachment vote is now headed to the Senate where a two-thirds vote is required, but Republicans at the rally believe they'll see President Trump re-elected in 2020.

A few Michigan representatives have released statements regarding the impeachment vote.

Congressman Bill Huizenga said:

“Impeachment is one of the most consequential actions the House of Representatives can take,” said Congressman Huizenga. “Throughout this process, Speaker Pelosi and the Democrat Majority have broken historic bipartisan standards, denied the President due process, and moved the goalposts time and again in order to shape their desired narrative and outcome. The fact that 44% of my Democrat colleagues voted to impeach the President of the United States before the Ukraine Call on July 25th even took place exemplifies their partisan desire to remove this President.

“Our nation’s founders warned about using impeachment as a political weapon. Today, Speaker Pelosi ignored those warnings and the House proceeded with the most partisan and divisive impeachment vote in the history of our nation. The Democrats’ endless drive to impeach this President has further divided our nation and damaged the House of Representatives as an institution of government. By making the decision to abandon the Judiciary Committee and conduct the majority of the impeachment proceedings behind closed doors through the Intelligence Committee, Speaker Pelosi has set a dangerous and partisan precedent that will have a chilling effect on how constitutional matters are handled in the future.

“After reviewing the facts, I believe Speaker Pelosi, Adam Schiff, and their Democrat colleagues have failed to make their case for impeachment. In just under 11 months, the American people will go to the polls and have the opportunity to vote and make their selection for President. By engaging in a rushed, partisan process, Democrats are seeking to either overturn the outcome of the 2016 election or influence the 2020 election – neither of which should be acceptable to the American people.”

Congressman Tim Walberg said:

“History will remember that the only bipartisan vote today was against impeachment. Our Founding Fathers never intended impeachment to be a one-sided, political weapon. Sadly, Speaker Pelosi has reduced this consequential constitutional action to a purely partisan tactic to take down President Trump.

Since the day the President took office, impeachment has been the Democrats’ all-consuming goal—by any means necessary. What resulted was an unfair process that lacked credibility and transparency and put a premium on political theater instead of facts. As the Democrats’ case fell apart, they struggled to make their hyperbolic claims stick and so neither article of impeachment names a specific high crime or misdemeanor. By any objective standard, it is the thinnest case imaginable. The bottom line is President Trump has not committed an impeachable offense.

After this partisan impeachment, there is no doubt the country is deeply divided. The American people are tired of this charade and they don’t trust the outcome. As representatives, we have important pocketbook issues to tackle, and improving the lives of our constituents is where our focus should be.”

Senator Gary Peters said:

“I swore an oath to defend the Constitution as an officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve and when I became U.S. Senator — and I will fulfill my constitutional responsibility in the Senate. Abuse of office and obstruction of Congress are very serious charges that deserve solemn consideration. We must have a fair and non-partisan process, and I will thoroughly evaluate the facts that are presented to the Senate.

“But let me be very clear, my focus on the people of Michigan will remain steadfast — protecting people with preexisting health conditions and passing legislation to lower prescription drug costs; expanding vocational training programs so everyone has the skills needed for good-paying jobs; and advancing additional efforts to protect the Great Lakes and our drinking water.”

Senator Debbie Stabenow said:

“I approach the impeachment trial with great seriousness and a heavy heart. One of the hallmarks of my work as an elected official is my commitment to bring people together to solve problems. That’s why it is so disheartening to watch as this impeachment debate intensifies the division between people in Michigan and across our country.

“The fact is, we are where we are because of the actions of President Trump. His behavior and abuse of power have forced the hand of everyone who cares deeply about our country, the truth, and the integrity of our democracy. It is my constitutional duty to thoughtfully consider the articles of impeachment, listen to the evidence, and make a decision that honors our nation’s values and our fundamental belief that no one is above the law. That’s what I intend to do.

“While this impeachment debate may have further divided the people of our state, I intend to continue to focus on the issues that bring us together – like protecting our Great Lakes, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, and helping create good-paying jobs. While this impeachment trial moves forward in the Senate, I will not lose my focus on these important issues.”

You can watch the rally down below.

