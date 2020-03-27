President Trump and Gov. Whitmer exchange more jabs

The digs between Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and President Donald Trump renewed once again on Thursday.

"We've had a big problem with the young — a woman governor. You know who I'm talking about — from Michigan. We don't like to see the complaints," President Trump told Sean Hannity during a FOX News interview on Thursday.

Gov. Whitmer has been openly critical of the federal response to the coronavirus outbreak, voicing her frustration with not having enough COVID-19 test kits and a lack of "clear and concise guidance from the federal government."

The comments from President Trump come on the same day Gov. Whitmer requested a major disaster declaration for Michigan over the coronavirus outbreak.

"She doesn't get it done, and we send her a lot. Now, she wants a declaration of emergency, and, you know, we'll have to make a decision on that," President Trump continued. "I don't know if she knows what's going on, but all she does is sit there and blame the federal government."



Whitmer responded to the comments on Twitter late Thursday, writing, "Hi, my name is Gretchen Whitmer, and that governor is me. I've asked repeatedly and respectfully for help. We need it. No more political attacks, just PPEs, ventilators, N95 masks, test kits. You said you stand with Michigan — prove it."

Gov. Whitmer also added that she and Vice President Mike Pence, "get along well," while tweeting a video of Pence complimenting her.



This is not the first time that the two have exchanged barbs.



