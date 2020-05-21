President Trump approves Governor Whitmer's State of Emergency Declaration for Midland County

Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a State of Emergency for Midland County and asked for federal relief funding to help with the response. Today, President Trump approved that declaration.

President Trump declared that an emergency exists in the State of Michigan and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from the flooding in Midland County.

The President's action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in Midland County.

Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, limited to direct Federal assistance, will be provided at 75 percent Federal Funding.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.