President Donald Trump tweets Gov. Whitmer should "give a little"

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Friday morning to express his feelings on Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The president tweeted, "The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire. These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal."

The tweet comes after another protest was held at the State Capitol on Thursday.

Hundreds of people stormed the Capitol protesting against the governor's efforts to extend the state of emergency another 28 days.

Protesters said they want to get back to work and feel their constitutional rights are being taken away. They told News 10 they feel they should be able to see their families and have the option to choose whether or not they want to wear personal protective equipment. Two protesters told News 10 they feel the virus '"isn't real" and think it's just like the flu.

On Thursday, the Michigan House of Representatives denied Gov. Whitmer's request to extend the state of emergency, pursuing legal action against her executive powers.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey also took to Facebook to share his thoughts on the governor.

The governor signed an executive order Thursday night, Executive Order 2020-69, extending her previous order that temporarily closes certain places of public accommodation. This includes theaters, bars, casinos, and more. In order to maintain social distancing, the order also limits restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders.

“Although we are beginning to see the curve flatten, we are not out of the woods yet. We must all continue to be diligent, observe social distancing and limit in-person interactions and services to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Whitmer. “Michigan now has more than 40,000 cases of COVID-19. The virus has killed more Michiganders than we lost during the Vietnam War. Extending this order is vital to the health and safety of every Michigander. If we work together and do our part, we can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.”

This order does not restrict a place of business from offering food and beverage using delivery service, window service, walk-up service, drive-through service, or drive-up service. Places of public accommodation are encouraged to offer food and beverage service in one or more of those ways and use precautions to mitigate potential transmission of COVID-19, including social distancing and wearing a face covering. Restaurants may allow five people inside at a time to pick up orders, so long as they stay six feet apart from each other.

The order goes into effect immediately and is set to expire May 28.

