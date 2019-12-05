President Donald Trump to hold rally in Battle Creek

President Donald Trump will be making another stop in Michigan in a few weeks.

President Trump will be holding his "Merry Christmas Rally" in Battle Creek on Dec. 18 at the Kellogg Arena.

Michigan Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox sent out a statement regarding the President's visit saying:

"It is incredibly exciting that President Trump has decided to once again visit Michigan. Over his three years as President, Donald Trump has stood up for the people of our state. While Democrats play partisan political games in Washington, President Trump is fighting for Michigan's workers and farmers who have too long been hurt by failed trade policies. I can't wait to welcome him to Battle Creek."

Doors will open for general admission at 3 p.m.

You can R.S.V.P. here.

