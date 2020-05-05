Pres. Trump heads west to Arizona

President Donald Trump is requiring the U.S. Postal Service to raise rates on Amazon and other large volume shippers before he'll approve a $10 billion loan. (Shealah Craighead / White House, License Link)
President Trump is traveling to Phoenix, Arizona today.
Mister Trump will tour the Honeywell International Inc. mask production assembly line in Phoenix, and deliver remarks about the facility after the tour.
The plant is one of many facilities in the United States pumping out millions of N-95 masks for health care workers and first responders.
Before touring the plant, President Trump will also participate in a discussion on supporting Native Americans.
