Pres. Trump heads west to Arizona

President Trump is traveling to Phoenix, Arizona today.

Mister Trump will tour the Honeywell International Inc. mask production assembly line in Phoenix, and deliver remarks about the facility after the tour.

The plant is one of many facilities in the United States pumping out millions of N-95 masks for health care workers and first responders.

Before touring the plant, President Trump will also participate in a discussion on supporting Native Americans.

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.