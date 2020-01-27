Pres. Trump plans visit to MI on Thursday

The Michigan Republican Party released a statement on Monday from Chairman Laura Cox welcoming President Trump back to Michigan this Thursday.

The statement reads that the President will be in our state on January 30 following the signing of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

"Thanks to President Trump's leadership on trade and the economy, Michigan is thriving and we are once again the automotive capital of the world. Renewed trade agreements like the USMCA and Phase One Trade Deal with China, bust open the door for our producers to compete and win globally, and lends a hand to the revitalization of the industries vital to our state's success. We look forward to welcoming the president back to Michigan to celebrate what these monumental trade deals mean for our state” - Chairman Laura Cox

Crain's Business is reporting that he will be in Warren to give a speech at Dana Inc. manufacturing facility.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.