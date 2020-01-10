Prepping for ice storm

Saturday's storm might bring some power outages.

To stay on the safe side, try to stop at a grocery store to pick up some household needs like food and water.

In 2013 an ice storm virtually shut down Lansing.

Hopefully that won't happen again but just in case, get bottled water, non-perishable food, batteries, flashlights, and candles.

That storm created a huge mess for power companies.

Crews from Board of Water and Light worked for two weeks to get peoples power restored.

They say now that they are plenty prepared for this weekends storm.

Dick Peffley, BWL general manager said, "We're at whats called a stage three, which is the highest level of readiness you can be for a storm. So we're taking this very serious. We will have all of our crews on standby ready to go. We're also bringing in mutual aid crews from other areas."

If the power goes out call the electric company immediately.

It will help make the restoration times more accurate.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.