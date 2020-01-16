Powerade rolls out new line

Powerade unveils new drinks for the first time in more than a decade.

The new products target everyone from elite marathon runners to the casual fitness guru.

Among the products are a zero-sugar, no calorie, electrolyte enhanced sports drink called "Powerade Ultra."

"Powerade Power Water" is a flavored water that contains electrolytes and vitamins.

The new line hopes to move beyond sports drinks, and make a splash in the broader health and wellness market.

