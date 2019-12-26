Power restored in Grand Rapids area after being in the dark Christmas day

Thousands of people near Grand Rapids are happy to have the lights back on.

A car crash crashed into a utility pole on Christmas Day, knocking out the power.

The Consumers Energy outage map showed the outage in Grand Rapids started just before noon on Dec. 25.

The power outage affected more than 3,800 customers.

Police said they're still looking for the driver who left the scene of the accident.

Power has since been restored to the area.

