Power outages continue around mid-Michigan

The fall winds have picked up in mid-Michigan causing their share of power outages.

On Tuesday there were reports of communities without any power north of Hastings, near Grand Ledge, Bath Township, and Leslie, also areas outside of Ionia and Leslie.

According to the Consumers Energy Outage Map, the majority of these communities will have full power again by late Tuesday night.

However, a few of them (Oneida Twp., Ionia, Leslie) will not be restored until over night, between 1 and 3 in the morning.

See the full outage map here to determine which area you are in.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.