Residents in Saint Johns should expect to be in the dark overnight Thursday.

Consumers Energy says that a little more than 3,000 customers will lose electricity from midnight until 2 a.m.

Another energy company needs the power shut off so it can work on its equipment.

The outage will affect the area of Colony Road, Shepardsville Road, Taft Road, and Francis Road.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.