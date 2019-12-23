Power out in part of Delhi Township

There is a power outage affecting almost 4,000 Consumers Energy customers in Delhi Charter Township.

The Ingham County Sheriff's office posted about the outage at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23.

Traffic signals are out all along Holt Rd between Cedar St and Grovenburg, according to Capital Area Ingham County Alerts.

They are asking everyone in that area to treat all intersections without working traffic lights as a 4-way stop.

The power should be restored by 4:45 p.m.

You can check out the outage on the Consumers Energy outage map here.

