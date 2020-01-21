Power company gives grant to help build new YMCA

Consumers Energy is making a huge financial commitment in order to help a local YMCA.

The utility company is giving $3 million to help build a new YMCA in Jackson.

Patricia K. Poppe, Consumers Energy's president and CEO, said it's the largest donation the company has ever granted to an organization, calling it a "once in a lifetime commitment."

Currently, Jackson's YMCA is more than halfway through a $25 million fundraising effort to build a state of the art facility downtown.

"But we also need the larger gifts from the large employers that shows that we're all in this together and we're all going to give accordingly to our ability to bring this vision to fruition," said Shawna Tello, Jackson YMCA CEO.

The YMCA hopes to complete fundraising for the new building by the end of 2020 and begin construction sometime in 2021.

Consumers Energy said it will offer its expertise to make the new building one of the most energy-efficient in the state.

American 1 Credit Union also donated $600,000 to the YMCA back in July of 2019.

“We believe that American 1 and the Jackson Y are well-aligned in our common purpose to welcome and serve all citizens as we seek to create a healthier community-- be it physical health, social responsibility, or financial wellness.”

