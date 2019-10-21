Power being restored after heavy winds

Most of the power in Eaton Rapids is back on after heavy winds knocked out service to more than 2,000 customers.

The outage left thousands of residents waiting on restoration and forcing businesses to temporarily shutdown.

Consumers Energy Spokesman Terry DeDoes said the Eaton Rapids west substation lost power after a tree that fell on an electric line--cutting out service to 2,200 customers.

"Earlier today when I came home from Charlotte, the light at 50 and Main Street was working, but then once you got by it everything was out," Debbie Walters, a resident, said.

The utility company said the city-wide outage was one of many throughout mid-Michigan after heavy winds swept through the area Monday afternoon.

"We were just trying to see if there were any snacks, plus we needed some D-batteries for a flashlight," Walters said.

City officials posted details about the outage on Facebook just after 4:30 p.m.

"You know, where are you going to charge your phone you know? All this stuff we all take for granted. It's my alarm for work too so, you know, I mean you stark thinking," Michael Stump, a resident said.

News 10 was on scene when power was restored around 8 p.m. along Main Street where people were lining up at gas stations and stores after doors were closed for hours.

"Where I live, about a mile and a half out of town, we don't lose power that much. We should be grateful. This is a good time to be grateful," Stump said.

The Consumers Energy outage map shows about 650 customers remain without power. The map estimates it will not be restored until early Tuesday morning.

To view the outage map, click here.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.