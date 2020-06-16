Powell warns that long downturn would mean severe damage

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the country is facing a deep downturn with “significant uncertainty” about the timing and strength of an economic recovery.

He warns that the longer the recession lasts, the worse the damage that will be inflicted on the job market and businesses.

Powell said Tuesday that the central bank was committed to using all of its powers to cushion the economic fallout from the coronavirus but he said until the public is confident that the disease has been contained “a full recovery is unlikely.”

