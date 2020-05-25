Potterville to hold Memorial Day car parade

The city of Potterville is getting creative when it comes to safely honoring Memorial Day by hosting a car procession parade.

The Potterville Parks & Recreation Department is asking the community to decorate their cars with balloons, posters, and car paint.

The parade will go through the streets of Potterville, and by Veteran's Memorial Park, where the honor guard is expected to present the colors.

Social distancing will be maintained throughout the procession; those participating will stay in their cars.

The parade line-up begins at Potterville Schools at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 25.

The procession parade begins at 10 a.m.

