Potterville to have planned power outage Sunday

If you're a resident of Potterville, you'll be without power on Sunday due to a planned power outage by Consumers Energy, according to a press release.

Consumers Energy is shutting off the power so that electric system improvement work can be done, according to the release.

The work will interrupt electric service to around 2,400 customers, according to the release.

The outage is scheduled to begin at midnight and be completed at about 4 a.m. Sunday.

The release states that all customers have been mailed post card notifications about the interruption.

The approximate location of the outage is Strange Highway to the north, North Cochran Road to the west, Canal Road to the east and Island Highway to the south, according to the release.

A backup date for the work and interruption has been scheduled for Monday, Oct. 21 from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. in case the work cannot be completed for some reason on Sunday, according to the release.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

