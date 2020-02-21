Potterville mom almost dies rescuing her son from house fire

"I was either going to get him out or die trying.. he's my baby," Nicole Kramer said about her son.

When Nicole Kramer's boy called to tell her about a fire, she raced to the house and tore through it until she found the 10-year-old.

The stairway she used to get to his room was filled with smoke and fogged her vision.

The boy's father said nothing was going to stop her from getting to her son.

"She clawed her way all the way up to get to him," Phillip Pinckney said.

The rescue nearly killed her.

"She beat herself up bad just clawing her way up those stairs and the fire department said she should have not made it out of there," Pinckney said.

Kramer was rushed to U of M hospital's trauma unit and was unconscious for 72 hours.

The family says she had carbon monoxide poisoning and her throat was swollen shut.

"It didn't end for us for several days because we needed her to wake up to know that the ordeal was over," Pinckney said.

Now, that everyone is home, they can focus on rebuilding their life.

Their home is destroyed and they lost crucial parts of their painting business in the fire.

"We're happy, but we have a lot of work to do. We run a small business and it's the only income for our entire home," Pinckney said.

Benton Township fire investigators are still working to figure out what caused the fire. The family believes it started downstairs.

Click here for a Go-Fund-Me link.

