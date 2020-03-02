Potterville is bringing back its gizzard festival

The Gizzard Fest is returning to Potterville after a three-year hiatus. Officials say the event will be held July 10-11 downtown. A meeting will be held at Potterville Community Hall on Monday at 6 p.m. to plan for the festival.

The event disappeared after the 21016 edition, as organizers no longer had the time or resources to keep it going. Now, officials say the success of the event depends on support from the community.

The festival is centered around Joe's Gizzard City, a restaurant famous for its chicken gizzards. The event will feature a carnival, a flea market, and fresh gizzards served up by Joe's.

