Potterville honors the fallen with car procession

For the people of Potterville, health and safety are a priority during this crisis, but so is honoring the fallen on this Memorial Day, which is why they went forward with a car parade to observe the holiday.

"Memorial Day really means a lot to me," said Julie Robertson, a Potterville resident.

Robertson proudly wore her 'wife of a Vietnam veteran shirt' Monday, as she watched her husband and her grandkids ride in the Potterville car parade.

"We remember all those who have fallen, my uncle is on the memorial wall over there who served in World War II, and this is one way we can do it without hurting anybody."

The procession, hosted by the Parks and Rec Department and lead by the Benton Township Fire Department, began at the Potterville schools and ended by the Veteran Memorial Park where the honor guard presented the colors.

"We wanted to do something for the community recognizing the people who have paid the ultimate price," said Travis Forell, Benton Township Fire.

Normally streets are parked with people and cars for Memorial Day parades and activities.

And some were upset that the governor's executive order got in the way of honoring the fallen military men and women 'properly.'

"It's disappointing that we couldn't open up more venues and parades," said Gina Johnson, a candidate for state representative. "If they gave their lives, I think it's worth our risk to come out and recognize them."

A few dozen cars joined in on the parade.

Those that participated were asked to stay in their cars and not gather downtown.

And those who didn't participate could show support by staying home and decorating their houses.

"Even with the masks and the social distancing, we can still continue to show our support for everyone," said Robertson.

Although the parade was smaller than years past, the community says they were just happy to put something together.

A 'missing man table' was also displayed in downtown Potterville to thank the troops that have given their lives in service. It included a pinch of salt symbolizing the tears their families shed and an empty chair that will never be filled.

