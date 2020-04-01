Potterville bus driver sends postcards to students

A Potterville bus driver missed her kids so much, she decided to send all 60 of them postcards with a special message on them.

"I just miss my kids and I haven't been working so I thought it would be fun for them to all get something in the mail," Cyndi ONeil, a Potterville us driver said.

Cyndi ONeil is a bus driver for Potterville schools. She says she has watched most of her students grow since the time they were four and says it's hard not to see them every day. That's why she decided to hand-write each of her 60 kids a letter to let them know how much she misses them.

"I miss them immensely and just talking to the parents when they would bring them out and just that bond that we have with each other. It's going to be rough," ONeil said.

Parents say Ms.Cyndi is much more than a bus driver to their family.

"She has a really good relationship with them they ride her bus obviously but she also lives in the community. It's more than just the bus driver for them it's a friend and it's really hard for them not to say not only their bus driver but then one of their friends who they would visit," Miranda Dockett said.

Although the postcards were simple, both parents and students loved them.

"Miss you, have a good day, your bus driver Cyndi," Devery Dahlgren, a first-grade student on Ms. ONeil's bus said.

"that makes me really happy because it shows me that they're not just in it for the paycheck." Miranda Dockett said.

Students say they plan on thanking Ms.Cyndi themselves by writing her a letter.

"I will say thank you for the card that was so awesome," Devery Dahlgren said.

I love you, Miss Cindy, I miss you so much. I would like to say that I'm really thankful for my postcard," Grace Dahlgren said.

ONeil says she really misses her students and hopes the letters show them that she hasn't forgotten about them.

