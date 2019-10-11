Potter Park Zoo's endangered black rhino is pregnant

An endangered black rhino is pregnant at Potter Park Zoo.

This is a milestone moment because it is the first time a rhino has been expecting at the Lansing zoo.

Vets and students from MSU's College of Veterinary Medicine are working with the zoo staff to monitor the pregnancy, as well as learn from and plan for the delivery.

The bundle of joy is expected to be a Christmas baby. Doppsee, the expectant mother, is due in late December or early January.

The endangered rhino is the only one pregnant in the world at this time, making the new baby the only one born this year.

Doppsee moved to the zoo in 2011, and her mate Phineus arrived in 2017.

