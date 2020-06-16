Potter Park Zoo reopens to members today, will open for non-members June 18

The doors are open. Potter Park Zoo is officially open to members and will open to everyone Thursday, June 18.

The workers and zoo animals, including baby rhino Jaali, are excited to see visitors again.

Executive Director Amy Morris-Hall has been looking forward to this day.

"Yesterday was one of the most fun days I've had here," said Morris-Hall. "It was just like such levity compared to what we've been going through for the last three months and so many unknowns. So we're just tickled to have guests back."

Morris-Hall also says the experience will be a little different than before, with timed ticketing and enforced social distancing.

